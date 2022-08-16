Business QR payments help small vendors Despite having no small cash in his pocket, Hoang Duong can still pay for his cup of tea to a vendor in Quan Thanh street, Hanoi, by scanning a QR code from his smartphone even though the cost is only 3,000 VND (0.13 USD).

Business Reference exchange rate up 13 VND on August 16 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,173 VND/USD on August 16, up 13 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Vietnam eyes global top 10 in agricultural processing A strategy to bolster agricultural mechanisation development and agro-forestry-fishery processing to 2030 aims to make Vietnam among the 10 leading farm produce exporters of the world by 2030.

Business Vietnam Maritime Administration formulates green port criteria The Vietnam Maritime Administration is gathering comments on a proposed set of criteria for recognising green ports.