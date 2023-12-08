Society Neste Vietnam joins hands to help Vietnamese women thrive in new era The house of Chung Thi Bich Ngoc in the southern province of Soc Trang stands out with a red shelf neatly displaying Nestlé products such as NESCAFÉ, MILO, cereals, soy sauce and spices.

Society Foreigners teaching English in Vietnam required to get training certificates The Ministry of Education and Training has just issued a decision promulgating a training and certificate granting programme for foreigners teaching English language at foreign language and information technology centres in Vietnam.

Society People with disabilities need more attention and opportunities People with disabilities (PWDs) have a low level of engagement in disaster risk management and access to information, according to a UNDP study.