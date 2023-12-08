Vietnam achieves commendable results in promoting, protecting human rights: Scholar
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has achieved commendable results in implementing the principles and standards of human rights stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948 and the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA) in 1993, said Prof. Dr. Le Van Loi, Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academic of Politics (HCMA) at a scientific workshop in Hanoi on December 8.
Hosted by the HCMA, the workshop looked back at achievements in promoting and protecting human rights in the Doi moi (renewal) process in Vietnam. It is among activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the UDHR, the International Human Rights Day (December 10, 1948 – 2023) and the 30th anniversary of the VDPA (1993-2023).
Loi said that over the past 75 years, especially after VDPA was adopted in 1993, the message " all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights” of the UDHR has been acknowledged, developed, and realised across all regions, nations, and territories worldwide, resulting in great achievements in the global struggle for human rights.
Prof. Dr. Le Van Loi, Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academic of Politics (HCMA) speaks at the workshop (Photo: VNA)The view of the Communist Party of Vietnam on human rights and the rights of citizens has been recognised, inherited and developed in many Party documents throughout different periods. Most recently, Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW dated November 9, 2022 approved at the sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on continuing to build and perfect the rule-of-law socialist State in the new period continued to affirm the Party's consistent viewpoint that the State respects, ensures and protects human rights and rights of citizens.
Along with the Doi moi cause, Vietnam has made strong efforts to implement international commitments and cooperation, perfect laws and mechanisms to ensure human rights and the rights of citizens. The country has joined seven out of nine basic and core international conventions on human rights of the UN, and 25 labour conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The content of the conventions has been promptly integrated into the Constitution and laws of Vietnam, creating the legal basis for better protection and enforcement of human rights, he said.
Vietnam has taken initiative in submitting the first, second and third Universal Periodic Review (UPR) reports and national reports on the implementation of conventions on human rights to which it is a member. Most recently, Vietnam held a national dialogue with the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) on November 29 – 30, 2023.
Vietnam always attaches importance to dialogue and cooperation with countries and partners in protecting and promoting human rights, Loi stressed, affirming that Vietnam has made tireless efforts to implement the principles and standards of human rights stated in the 1948 UDHR and the 1993 VDPA.
Participants focused their discussion on elucidating the contemporary significance and value of the UDHR and its relevance to Vietnam, especially in implementing inclusive and sustainable development goals.
Several presentations analysed and clarified the advantages and challenges in ensuring and promoting human rights in Vietnam and around the world in the context of rapid changes, especially amid the impact of non-traditional security issues such as epidemics, environmental pollution, climate change, economic crisis and the fourth industrial revolution./.