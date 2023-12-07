Vietnam acquires broadcasting rights for UEFA EURO 2024
Player Nguyen Hoang Duc (second, right) of The Cong - Viettel Club is chosen as the representative of TV360 at the December 6 event announcing the UEFA EURO 2024 broadcastiong rights. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Television streaming application TV360 has gained the broadcasting rights for the UEFA European Championship (EURO) 2024 in Vietnam, Viettel Telecom said on December 6.
Accordingly, TV360 of the telecommunications company, a subsidiary of the Viettel Military Industries and Telecoms Group, now holds the exclusive rights to broadcast UEFA EURO 2024 finals across all television platforms and social media in the territory of Vietnam.
Twenty-one teams, including hosts Germany, will compete in the finals scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024.
UEFA EURO, the largest continental-level football tournament in the world, gathers the strongest national teams in Europe. The 2024 tournament will also be the biggest football event next year.
Held every four years, it is highly anticipated by football fans, ranking second only to the FIFA World Cup, and also a coveted asset for broadcasters worldwide./.