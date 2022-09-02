Culture - Sports National costume designs selected for Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 Designs for the national costume of the Vietnamese representative at the Miss Grand International 2022 have been revealed. The design contest offers aspiring fashion designers the chance to show off their passion and talents.

Culture - Sports When calligraphy meets graffiti in creative arts Calligraphy is an ancient art form from the East, while graffiti represents a young cultural movement imported from the West and largely associated with hip-hop culture in Vietnam. An exhibition named “Dialogue between Calligraphy and Graffiti” held at Hanoi’s Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) has brought audiences a new experience in creative arts.