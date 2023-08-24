U23 Vietnam enter finals of 2023 AFF U23 Championship (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's U23 team secured a convincing 4-1 victory against U23 Malaysia on August 24, becoming the first team to advance to the finals of the 2023 AFF U23 Championship.

In the eighth minute, Minh Quang sprinted down the right flank before delivering a well-placed cross to Xuan Tien, who finished from close range to open the scoring.



The two other goals were later made by Quoc Viet and Xuan Tien before the first half ended.



In the second half, the opponents quickly managed to pull one back in the 49th minute with Muhammad Alif's header, making the score 3-1.



Showing resilient defense, towards the end of the second half, U23 Vietnam scored another goal to secure a convincing 4-1 victory.



The 2023 AFF U23 Championship is hosted by Thailand from August 17 to 26. Vietnam are the defending champions./.