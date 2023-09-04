The Vietnamese volleyball players get a ticket to the Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship's semi-finals in Thailand after defeating Australia 3-0 on September 3.(Photo: VTV)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam got a ticket to the Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship's semi-finals in Thailand after defeating Australia 3-0 on September 3.

Vietnam will play against the hosts Thailand, which have also entered the semi-finals, to compete for the top place of Group E in their match at 18:00 on September 4.

Vietnam will likely play either China or Japan in the first semi-finals. China and Japan will also compete for the first position of Group F on September 4.

The top three teams of the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship will win tickets to the World Women's Volleyball Championship 2025.

As the Japanese and Chinese teams are said to be stronger, Vietnam eyes to get the third ticket to the World Women's Volleyball Championship./.