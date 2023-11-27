Business Ample room for Vietnamese coffee in Algerian market: Trade Counsellor There is ample room for Vietnamese coffee in the Algerian market because importers and consumers in the African country favour the coffee's quality and taste, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Algeria Hoang Duc Nhuan.

Business FTAs help strengthen Vietnam – Japan trade cooperation: official Japan is the partner that has signed the most bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) with Vietnam which open up many opportunities for stronger trade cooperation between the two nations, according to Tran Quang Huy, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Asia-Africa Market Department.

Business Vietnam building sustainable fisheries sector Fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing towards harmonising with international regulations and ensuring the sustainable development of the fisheries sector is a major goal and commitment for Vietnam. It has recently increased its cooperation with the EU to quickly remove the latter’s “yellow card” warning on IUU fishing in the country.