Business HCM City lures over 1 billion USD to industrial parks Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 1 billion USD, both new and adjusted capital, to its industrial parks so far this year, surpassing its plan by 83.57%, the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) said on December 27.

Business 2023 export success boosts rice sector outlook The 2023 export performance is anticipated to serve as a catalyst for the rice sector, enabling it to explore new markets, strengthen the reputation of Vietnamese rice, enhance national food security, and foster sustainable production and exports in the future.

Business Nearly 160,000 new firms established in Vietnam in 2023 Nearly 160,000 new enterprises have been established in Vietnam in 2023, up 7.2% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Business Registration Management Agency.

Business Bac Lieu rolls out red carpet for Indian investors The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu continues to create favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from India, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu said on December 27.