Business Binh Dinh - bright spot in attracting investment The central province of Binh Dinh has become a bright spot in attracting domestic and foreign investors thanks to a transparent investment policy.

Videos Retailers anticipate business to pick up in year-end shopping season Retailers in Vietnam are increasing inventory and have launched promotions in anticipation of opportunities in the year-end shopping season, as there are just two months left until the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Videos Rice exports expected to hit 5 billion USD this year Rice export volume and value during the first 11 months surpassed the figures of the entire 2022, and this year’s revenue is expected to reach 5 billion USD.

Business Minister hosts UAE firm seeking business opportunities in Vietnam Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a working session with leaders of Sirius International Holding of the UAE in Hanoi on December 19 to discuss business and investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.