(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 23 announced that it will adjust schedules of fights from/to Kaohsiung International Airport of Taiwan on August 24 due to Storm Bailu.

On the day, two flights VN580 and VN581 between Ho Chi Minh City and Kaohsiung city will be cancelled, while flights VN586 and VN587 linking Hanoi and Kaohsiung will be delayed to August 25 morning.

To support passengers of the cancelled flights, the carrier will use the Boeing 787 aircraft with more seats instead of the Airbus A321 in later flights VN582 and VN583 between HCM City and Kaohsiung.

Passengers in affected flights can be transferred to other flights of the same schedule, said the carrier.

Vietnam Airlines will continue to keep a close watch on the weather conditions and recommend passengers with plans to travel from/to Kaohsiung Airport in the period update the weather and information of the airline.

Passengers can visit the airline’s website www.vietnamairlines.com, its Facebook page, call ticket offices nationwide or hotline 1900 1100 for more information.-VNA