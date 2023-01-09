Vietnam Airlines among top 10 Vietnamese brands (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Airlines has been ranked one of the top 10 Vietnamese brands in 2022, revealed a report by the Vietnam Report.

It’s the second time the national flag carrier has been named in the list as well as the 500 Largest Enterprises in the country.

The airlines also led the list of the five prestigious passenger transport companies last year, it added.

The report aims at finding and honoring tourism - passenger transport businesses that are able to overcome difficulties caused by impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Director of Vietnam Airlines Le Hong Ha said after nearly three years since the COVID-19 outbreak, the airline has made a breakthrough along with a strong recovery and development of the tourism and passenger transport sectors as well as the country's economy.

In 2022, Vietnam Airlines received multiple awards at home and abroad, namely the World’s Leading Cultural Airlines, the Asia’s Leading Airlines – Premium Economy Class, the Asia’s Leading Airline by World Travel Awards 2022, the National Brand 2022 honoured by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Council of National Brands, Top 10 Vietnamese brands voted by Yougov./.