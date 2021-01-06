At Tan Son Nhat airport (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has requested passengers on domestic flights to fill in compulsory health declaration within 24 hours before departure, given rising travel demand during the Lunar New Year festival 2021 and amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Passengers could file in declaration via the website tokhaiyte.vn or the app Vietnam Health Declaration on CH Play on Android or iOS operating systems.



The airline staff will check passengers’ QR codes before they board flights.



At Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Cam Ranh international airports, Vietnam Airlines also arranged check-in kiosks or staff to offer guidance to passengers.



Further information could be found on the website www.vietnamairlines.com or www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines’ ticket agents nationwide or customer care hotline 19001100./.