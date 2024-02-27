Travel Expansion of visa exemption policy conducive to Vietnam tourism: expert The expansion of the visa exemption policy to cover more countries is good for Vietnam tourism, said Head of the Secretariat of the Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) Hoang Nhan Chinh.

Travel Infographic 9 best things to do in Vietnam The Herald Sun - one of the oldest and most widely read newspapers in Australia - ran an article in late January, listing the nine best things for tourists to do in Vietnam. The article described Vietnam as being as affordable as it is vibrant and varied, and said it is fast becoming a destination of choice for Aussie holidaymakers.

Videos Central Highlands holds great potential for cultural tourism The Central Highlands boasts a diverse culture which is enriched by ethnic minority groups from many parts of the country, thus the region has huge potential for cultural tourism development.

Travel Vietnam develops festival tourism Vietnam’s traditional festivals as well as those which are shaping up their brand, are adding lustre to local tourism while spurring the country to join hands with other ASEAN member states to develop sustainable festival tourism.