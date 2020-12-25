Business PM approves intellectual property development programme The Prime Minister has recently issued Decision No 2205/QD-TTg approving the intellectual property (IP) development programme to 2030.

Business Ministry proposes special policies for large SOEs The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed special policies for large State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to make them spearheads in key industries of the economy.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on December 25, down 10 VND from the previous day.