Vietnam Airlines expands premium economy seats on Hanoi-HCM City flights
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will expand the number of premium economy (PE) seats on its key route linking Hanoi and HCM City starting from January 10, a representative from the airline said.
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will expand the number of premium economy (PE) seats on its key route linking Hanoi and HCM City starting from January 10 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will expand the number of premium economy (PE) seats on its key route linking Hanoi and HCM City starting from January 10, a representative from the airline said.
The change will be made on flights using Boeing 787, Airbus A350, and Airbus A321neo aircraft.
Passengers are able to select their seats free of charge and be served at priority check-in counters, at prices starting from 3.13 million VND (135 USD) per leg, excluding taxes and fees.
On the occasion, Vietnam Airlines also offered a 10 percent discount on PE tickets for three days starting from December 24, applicable for flights departing between January 10 and March 27, except for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Passengers can access the carrier’s website, mobile app, fanpage, hotline, and ticket offices across the country for more information./.