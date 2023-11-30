The crew of the inaugural flight Da Nang - Don Mueang pose for group photo with employees of Vietnam Airlines branch at Don Mueang International Airport . (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 29 launched a direct route linking Da Nang international airport to Bangkok-based Don Mueang international airport.



Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh said the new route will create favourable conditions for Thai tourists to fly directly from Bangkok to Da Nang, exploring famous spots in Da Nang, Hoi An and Hue cities as well as enjoying cuisine and unique cultural experiences in the localities.



It is expected to better meet the travel demand of passengers, contributing to promoting political, economic, cultural and tourism exchanges between Vietnam and Thailand, he added.

The opening of the new route is a practical action by the carrier to mark the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership. The move materilises the outcomes of the talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin on the sidelines of the recent high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the latter proposed the opening of additional flight routes between the two countries.



Vice President of the Thai Senate Supachai Somcharoen said this is an important milestone in the history of aviation cooperation between the two countries, adding that it will continue to deepen the sound relationship between Thailand and Vietnam.



According to Dao Truong Luu, head of the Vietnam Airlines representative office in Thailand, flights are due to depart at 8pm from Da Nang international airport and at 5:05am from Don Mueang international airport each day, using Airbus A321 aircraft.



The airline now operates seven daily direct flights connecting the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Bangkok./.