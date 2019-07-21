Delegates cut ribbon to launch Da Nang - Busan direct service (Source: VNA)

– National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on July 21 launched a direct air route linking the central city of Da Nang and Busan city of the Republic of Korea, with the aim of meeting the rising travel demand between the two countries.This is the third route between Vietnam and Busan run by Vietnam Airlines, following those connecting Busan and Vietnam’s major cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. It is also the seventh route between the two countries.Flights on the route are scheduled to take off at 0:20 am from Da Nang and 7:30 am from Busan on Tuesday; and at 0:50 am from Da Nang and 8:00 am from Busan on Saturday.Vietnam Airlines uses Airbus A321 with four-star international standard for the flights, which are hoped to bring more RoK visitors to Vietnam, and vice versa.Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tu hailed efforts make by Vietnam Airlines to open the new air route to Busan – the second largest city of the RoK, helping meet the increasing travel demand and boost economic and trade relations between Vietnam and the RoK.In 2018, Vietnam Airlines carried over 350,000 passengers between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and Busan, contributing to promoting trade and tourism between the two countries.Vietnam Airlines has been certified with a 4-star airline rating by prestigious international air transport rating organisation Skytrax for the fourth consecutive year. It is striving to become the first 5-star airline in Vietnam after 2020.-VNA