The super-saving tickets are applied for HCM City-Kuala Lumpur flights departing from February 24 to May 20, 2020 and for those on the HCM City-Singapore route from February 24 to May 30, 2020, the airline said in a statement.

At the same time, the airline is implementing the “Early Birds, Special Deal” promotion programme on over fifty international routes as part of an activity co-executed by the Vietnam Tourism Association to stimulate tourism and promote safe international destinations to passengers in the first half of 2020.

Under the campaign, passengers will have the opportunity to book round-trip flights to/from countries in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Europe, and Australia at prices starting from 9 USD, 29 USD, 249 USD and 399 USD, correspondingly.

This promotion applies to passengers purchasing tickets from now until September 30, 2020 and departing from now until December 31, 2020. The fares do not include taxes and fees and are subject to change based on the exchange rates at the time of purchase./.

VNA