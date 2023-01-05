Vietnam Airlines opens pilot training school in Kien Giang
Viet Flight Training has welcomed the first batch of 12 students attending the first PPL course (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Viet Flight Training have inaugurated a flight school at Rach Gia airport, the first civil pilot training facility in Kien Giang province and the southern region.
The two have received a Level-1 Approved Training Organisation (ATO1) certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to provide Private Pilot License (PPL) training courses.
On this occasion, Viet Flight Training welcomed the first batch of 12 students attending the first PPL course.
ATO1, which allows the theory and basic flight practice training in Vietnam, will help shorten the training time abroad and reduce cost.
At the ceremony to launch the flight school at Rach Gia airport and receive ATO1 certificate (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)The Viet Flight Training was established by the Vietnam Airlines in 2008, aiming to meet 50-60% demand for pilots meeting international standards for Vietnam Airlines and the whole aviation sector, reducing financial burden to airlines and national budget for civil pilot training activities.
Earlier, the Viet Flight Training received Level-3 ATO and Level-2 ATO certificates. In the 2021-2022 period, the facility coordinated with foreign partners to train more than 1,000 trainees from 10 countries, becoming the largest civil pilot supplier for the domestic aviation sector./.