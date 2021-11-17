Vietnam Airlines operates first pilot flight carrying foreign visitors to Da Nang
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 17 operated its first pilot fight carrying international tourist from Seoul (the Republic of Korea) to the central coastal city of Da Nang.
Aboard the flight were passengers from the RoK, the US, the UK, Austria, Czech Republic and Australia, who travelled to Vietnam for tourism or visiting relatives. To board the flight, each passenger must have a vaccine passport, a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure, and a return ticket, among other requirements.
Aboard the flight were passengers from the RoK, the US, the UK, Austria, Czech Republic and Australia, who travelled to Vietnam for tourism or visiting relatives. To board the flight, each passenger must have a vaccine passport, a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure, and a return ticket, among other requirements.
Before boarding, Oh Young-roh, a RoK national, told the Vietnam News Agency reporter that he goes to Vietnam to visit his family.
He hoped the Vietnamese Government would consider reducing the current quarantine period of seven days for those having negative test results and being fully vaccinated for at least two weeks before their arrival.
Tommy Addis from the US said that he is glad to return to Vietnam and that he respects all regulations for pandemic prevention and control of the nation.
William Hale, also from the US, said Vietnam has protected its citizens very well during the pandemic. With the vaccines and PCR tests, local people have been able to travel quite comfortably and international tourists have also started thinking about traveling to Vietnam, he added.
After the pilot flight, the airline will continue to operate many others to the five Vietnamese locations of Phu Quoc (Kien Giang), Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Da Nang and Quang Ninh that have been allowed to welcome international tourists on a pilot basis./.