Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnam Airlines flight en route from the UK’s Heathrow airport to Ho Chi Minh City had to make an emergency landing at Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates to save a French passenger on board who encountered health issues.

According to the airline, the flight departed from the Heathrow airport at 5pm on July 15 (local time) and the passenger, 36, encountered health issues seven hours after that. He received emergency care from a doctor who was also a passenger on the flight, but his condition did not improve.

The crew decided to make an emergency landing at the Dubai International Airport and landed there at 8.55am on July 16 (local time).

Vietnam Airlines cooperated with ground service and medical workers at the airport to assist the passenger with immigration procedures, visa application, and emergency transport. He is now in stable health condition.

After getting more fuel, the plane then took off and landed at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City at 5.43pm on July 16, more than five hours later than scheduled./.