At the MoU signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Singapore's Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the 2024-2025 period at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 16, in a bid to bring about remarkable benefits for tourists and develop tourism between Vietnam and Singapore.



Accordingly, the two sides will jointly develop tourism products and promotional initiatives to promote Sentosa as a premier destination, attracting passengers flying on Vietnam Airlines to Sentosa island. Travellers will be presented with enticing offers, including exclusive product packages, promotions for entertainment experiences on Sentosa, privileges for passengers with boarding cards, and Golden Lotus Plus membership benefits.



Chin Sak Hin, SDC Deputy General Director cum Director of Finance, said with this MoU, travellers using Vietnam Airlines tickets will enjoy various privileges, including free admission to famous attractions, such as the Wings of Time water show with captivating sound and light effects, or the Singapore Cable Car for a breathtaking panoramic view of Sentosa. The upcoming Sentosa Sensoryscape, set to open day and night from March, promises to introduce many new experiences to visitors.



Vietnam Airlines, currently operating nearly 100 routes to 22 domestic and 29 international destinations, runs 28 weekly flights to Singapore from both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, delivering internationally acclaimed service quality. For many years, Vietnam has been recognised as one of Singapore's top 10 key markets for tourist arrivals.



As part of this collaboration, all passengers flying with Vietnam Airlines will enjoy free entry to Sentosa island and the option to receive complimentary admission tickets to attractions like the Wings of Time water show or the Singapore Cable Car. Moreover, those presenting their Vietnam Airlines boarding pass/ticket (with an itinerary from Vietnam to Singapore) at Sentosa ticket counters will receive a 20% discount when purchasing the Sentosa Fun Discover Pass. This promotion is valid from now until March 31, 2024.



The Vietnamese airline is also launching an early bird promotion for passengers holding round-trip Business Class tickets booked at least 7 days prior to the departure date. The special discounted fares (inclusive of taxes and fees) start from only 11,499,000 VND (479 USD) for the Ho Chi Minh City-Singapore route, and from 15,299,000 VND for Hanoi-Singapore route. This promotion is applicable tickets purchased from now until March 31, 2024 (with a departure date at least 7 days from the date of purchase), for flights until May 15, 2024, excluding certain periods./.