Society Land should be valued close to market prices: officials Land valuation has been considered a major bottleneck in Vietnam's socio-economic development, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said while chairing a meeting on August 7 discussing amendments and supplements to a government decree on land valuation.

Society IOM pledges assistance for Vietnam in supporting victims of human trafficking Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to Vietnam Park Mihyung has spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s commitments to preventing and combating human trafficking, affirming that the organisation will continue to support Vietnam in assisting victims of human trafficking.

Society MoFA, US Embassy hold training workshop on modern communication skills A workshop opened in central Da Nang city on August 9 to equip spokespersons and officials in charge of foreign information service of provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide with modern communication and foreign information dissemination skills.

Society Hanoi's urban administration model proves effective The urban administration model in Hanoi has seen positive results after two years of implementation, helping to streamline the apparatus at the ward level but still operating effectively.