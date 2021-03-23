Society Top leader emphasises youth’s role in national development Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has affirmed the important role of young people to advance the nation forwards.

Society Economic-defence zones aim to consolidate security in strategic areas Vietnam will develop economic-defence zones to consolidate the defence-security situation in strategic localities, particularly border, sea and island areas, helping to shape up a strong belt to protect the nation.

Society Pensions, social allowances expected to rise 15 percent from 2022 Eight groups of people will enjoy a 15 percent rise in their pensions and social insurance allowances and monthly subventions from January 1, 2022 when a draft decree on the adjustments of these allowances is issued, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Hanoi to allow re-opening of bars, karaoke parlours, discos from March 23 Hanoi will allow bars, karaoke parlours and discos to resume their activities from 0:00 am on March 23, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung at a meeting of the local steering board for COVID-19 prevention and control on March 22.