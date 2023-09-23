At a meeting with the NIC members in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time), PM Chinh, who has been in the US to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session, proposed the network's innovation activities focus on new fields such as digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, sharing economy and infrastructure (including hard, soft and digital infrastructure), and education and training.



Innovation is not only in socio-economic development but also in cultural development, including the cultural industry, he stressed.



Recalling the country's development goals to 2030 and 2045, the leader said that to achieve these goals, each person's efforts and contributions are needed in the spirit of inheriting and promoting the tradition of “turning nothing into something, turning difficult into easy, turning impossible into possible”.



The PM shared about the fundamental factors in the process of national safeguarding and development, major directions and outstanding achievements of Vietnam in socio-economic and cultural development, foreign affairs and international integration. He emphasised the need to always be in a state of innovation, because resources originate from thinking and awareness, motivation from innovation and creativity, and strength from people and businesses.



Appreciating the establishment of the NIC, which has received support from many people, the Government leader said that for the network to continuously grow, it is important to harmonise benefits, share risks, and bring practical benefits to members and participating parties.



Innovation must be linked to the reality and must bring greater efficiency that can be measured, he said, asking the network's members to continue staying united and inspire innovation and creativeness for others.



At the meeting, the network's members shared experiences, and proposed ideas, programmes and plans to expand the network, mobilise more resources from the network, and tighten the relationship of the intellectual community in the US with Vietnam, as well as providing policy suggestions for socio-economic development, especially in high-tech fields and emerging industries./.

VNA