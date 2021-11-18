Society Vietnam to resume int’l commercial flights, apply vaccine passports soon Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang on November 18 provided more information about Vietnam’s plan to resume regular international commercial flights and the application of “vaccine passports”.

Society HCM City: Grand requiem held for deceased victims of COVID-19 The Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s chapter in Ho Chi Minh City on November 18 held a requiem for Vietnamese who died of the COVID-19 in order to show gratitude to the frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic and help ease the pain of the victims’ relatives and families.

Society Int’l conference sheds light on South Asia’s linkages with East-Southeast Asia South Asia’s linkages with East and Southeast Asia in the past and at present come under spotlight at the 4th Asian Consortium of South Asian Studies (ACSAS) conference held via video teleconference on November 18 – 19.