Vietnam always remembers Belarus’s support during war time: Top legislator
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets with Belarusian veterans on December 13. (Photo: VNA)
Minsk (VNA) - Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on December 13 that Vietnam always treasures and is grateful for the great support rendered by Belarus during the country’s struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past.
She made the statement while meeting with Belarusian veterans who were sent to Vietnam to help the country fight for independence and freedom, and representatives from the Belarusian Society of Friendship and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries and the Vietnam - Belarus Friendship Association.
She expressed her sentiment over the Belarusian veterans’ love and memories in Vietnam, saying she would ask the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs to invite the veterans to visit the locations where they stood shoulder-by-shoulder with the Vietnamese people during war time to see how the country has changed since then.
She wished that the veterans will continue serving as a bridge for the traditional friendship between the two countries' people.
At the event, NA Chairwoman Ngan highlighted the outcomes of her meetings and talks with Belarusian leaders, including Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairwoman of the Council of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalya Kochanova, President Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister Sergey Nikolayevich Rumas, while briefing Vietnam’s socio-economic development and global integration achievements in recent time.
The top Vietnamese legislator laid stress on the fruitful traditional friendship between Vietnam and Belarus with sound cooperation and high political trust in the past years, underlining both countries have supported each other at international forums and multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations.
President of the Belarusian Society of Friendship and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries Nina Semionovna Ivanova, for her part, said that Vietnam and Belarus have special relations were highlighted at all the talks and meetings between the top Vietnamese legislator and Belarusian leaders.
The Belarusian people will be always a trustworthy friend of Vietnam, and will work to tighten the friendship with the Southeast Asian country, she added.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Vietnam - Belarus Friendship Association and Chairman of the Belarusian Veterans in Vietnam Association Mikhail Sergeevich believed that NA Chairwoman Ngan’s official visit to Belarus will make significant contributions to further developing the multifaceted cooperation as well as consolidating the friendship between the two nations.
During 1965 - 1972, 205 Belarusian military personnel and experts were sent to Vietnam, helping the nation fight for independence and reunification, he said, adding the friendship and veteran associations have joined hands with the Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus to organise a wide range of activities to promote mutual understanding and respect between the two countries' people./.
