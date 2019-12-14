Politics Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh meets with Cambodian leaders Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh had separate meetings on December 13 with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and acting President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sodary as part of his working visit to the country.

Politics Deputy PM holds talks with Belarusian counterpart Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Igor Lyashenko, organised in the framework of the ongoing official visit by NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to Belarus.

Politics Prime Minister receives Thai Ambassador Vietnam and Thailand need to further expand multifaceted cooperation in the coming time, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Tanee Sangrat at a reception in Hanoi in December 13.

Politics 75th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Ukraine The Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché Office have recently held a ceremony to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).