World Lao Government to provide support to public, private sectors’ employees The Lao Government has agreed in principle to provide assistance to public workers with low incomes and raise the minimum wage for those in the private sector to support local residents in overcoming soaring inflation, according to local media.

ASEAN Malaysia expert stresses Vietnam’s role in regional peace, stability Since becoming a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, Vietnam has played an important role in the bloc’s development in all fields as well as in the maintenance of stability and peace in the region, including the East Sea, a Malaysian expert has said.

World Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to step down Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced on July 26 that he will not retain his position in the next government.

ASEAN Constructive, responsible approach consolidates Vietnam’s position in ASEAN: Expert Over the past 28 years since Vietnam joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a constructive and responsible approach has consolidated Vietnam’s position in the bloc, said Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a lecturer of the Queensland University of Technology’s School of Justice.