Vietnam always steps up ASEAN’s central role: Indian expert
Prof. Rajaram Panda, former member of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in New Delhi. (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – Over the course of its 28-year journey as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has proven to be a proactive, dynamic, responsible nation contributing to the common prosperity of the region, said an Indian expert.
Prof. Rajaram Panda, former member of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in New Delhi, said over the past 28 years, Vietnam has taken the initiative and proposed numerous initiatives to cope with and address ASEAN's challenges and issues.
Vietnam was hailed for its prompt, urgent and highly effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the early months, making it a model for other ASEAN countries to learn from. The country has also made utmost efforts to formulate a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), he said.
He added that Vietnam has also been actively acting to protect ASEAN's central role. In its own way, Vietnam has demonstrated its responsibility as an ASEAN member through its foreign policies. With a well-balanced foreign policy, Vietnam has successfully found solutions without getting entangled in any conflicts.
Regarding the three pillars forming the ASEAN Community, including Political-Security Community, Economic Community, and Socio-Cultural Community, the Indian expert believed that the second pillar is of utmost importance because achieving this goal relies on the foundation of economic development in the region.
During its tenure as ASEAN Chair in 2020, he said Vietnam made great efforts to promote and effectively uphold ASEAN's central and guiding role, toward the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in November 2020./.