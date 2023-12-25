A girl watches Christmas decorations at a community in San Carlos, California, the US. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is one of the countries that exports the most Christmas decoration products to the US. Among its export products to the US, candles used at Christmas achieved impressive export turnover.

According to an article posted on December 20 on freightwaves.com - a website providing information about the global supply chain, during the 2022 Christmas season, Vietnam's candle exports to the US reached more than 1 billion USD, accounting for about 50% of the Southeast Asian country’s total Christmas candle market.

Candles are one of the Christmas decorations that countries export to the US market, besides Christmas trees, lights and other decorations.

China, Mexico and Cambodia are also on the list of countries that "dominate" the global market and supply chain for Christmas decorative items, in which shipment to the US is worth billions of dollars./.