Society HCM City to build 35,000 social housing apartments in 2021-2025 The southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City is striving to build 35,000 social housing apartments by 2025, equivalent to 2.5 million square metres of floor space, said the municipal People's Committee.

Society Vientiane, Ninh Binh sign MoU on cooperation Representatives of Laos’ capital city of Vientiane and Ninh Binh province have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the exchange of delegations to share experience and increase cooperation in tourism, socio-culture, education and agriculture.

Society IUU combat: Changes seen in fishermen’s awareness of sustainable fisheries Tam Hai island commune in Nui Thanh district, the central province of Quang Nam, which owns the strongest fishing boat fleet in Quang Nam, has seen a considerable change in local fishermen’s awareness of fisheries regulations and the prevention and combat of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing thanks to effective communications efforts of local authorities.

Society Basic administrative procedures in education turned online A database of over 24 million teachers and students, accounting for 98% of the total, has been verified and linked to the national population database, making the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) among the first agencies to complete the database connection, said director of the ministry's Information and Communication Technology Department Nguyen Son Hai.