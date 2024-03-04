Vietnam among ten best destinations for graduation trips: Lonely Planet
Vietnam, the only representative of Asia, has ranked fifth in a list of the 10 best graduation trips to take in 2024 by Lonely Planet.
According to the travel magazine, the affordable, beautiful, and warm country will get graduates out of their comfort zone.
On local tourist destinations from north to south, it wrote: “Get lost in a sea of mopeds in Hanoi and slurp pho on stools along the sidewalk. Head up to Halong Bay, where you can tour its limestone islands on a junk boat. Enjoy an urban metropolis like Ho Chi Minh City, wander the Binh Tay Market or visit Vietnam's only Taoist temple, Khanh Van Nam Vien Pagoda, before cruising along the Mekong Delta and getting to know the locals at the Cai Rang Floating Market.”
Other countries on the list include Mexico, the US, Greece, and Costa Rica./.