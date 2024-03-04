Culture - Sports Hanoi Opera House launches night tourism product The Hanoi Opera House Management Board on March 2 evening launched a night cultural tourism product named “Music Garden”, with which people can enjoy music and the theatre’s architectural beauty at night.

Society Phu Yen urged to fully tap cultural factors for tourism development Phu Yen province holds potential to become one of the major tourist hubs of Vietnam and the south central region and it needs to further tap cultural factors for tourism development, said National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 2.

Travel Quang Ninh leverages traditional culture for tourism expansion The northern border province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, plans to promote traditional cultural tourism in order to attract more tourists.

Travel Infographic Two Vietnamese hotels achieve 5-star status Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai both earned 5 stars in the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 awards. Vietnam now ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in the number of 5-star hotels, following Indonesia (4), Singapore (4), and Thailand (3).