Business Vietjet adds more flights to Dien Bien To meet the rising demands to visit Dien Bien of people and tourists during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory, Vietjet increased the frequencies of flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the northwestern province to 28 per week.

Videos Agro-forestry-fisheries products nearly double in Q1 Total export revenue from agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first three months of this year is estimated at over 13.5 billion USD, up nearly 22% over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Beautycare Expo 2024 opens in Hanoi The Beautycare Expo 2024 kicked off Hanoi on April 18, featuring over 250 booths from more than 15 countries and territories.

Business Standard Chartered, US promote clean energy investments in Vietnam Standard Chartered and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on green financing in Vietnam and to promote the deployment of advanced clean energy in Vietnam.