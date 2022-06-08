The target is set in a 10-year national strategy on foreign investment cooperation recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.



The certain countries and territories comprise those from Asia, Europe and the US.



The strategy also targets to increase the number of multinationals listed in Fortune Global 500 doing business in Vietnam by 50 percent by 2030.



Vietnam also aims to make itself to ASEAN’s top 3 and the world’s top 60 nations in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings.



The strategy outlines nine solutions to boost the efficiency of foreign investment cooperation in Vietnam, the most notable one of which are developing innovation ecosystems, fostering supporting industries, supporting domestic firms to form joint ventures with foreign enterprises in hi-tech sectors, and assisting domestic companies in properly evaluating, selecting and receiving technology transfer from overseas./.

VNA