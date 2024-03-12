Vietnam is said to be an important trade partner and a major customer of Argentina's agricultural industry. (Photo: Reuters)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Vietnam is the most important market of Argentina in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Argentina, Fernando Vilella.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency reporter on the sidelines of the 2024 Argentina Agricultural Exhibition Expoagro in Buenos Aires, the official said that Vietnam is also a key market in Argentina's trade development strategy.

He emphasised that Vietnam is an important trade partner and a major customer of Argentina's agricultural industry as Vietnam is one of the leading soybeans/corn importers of Argentina.

He also expressed his wish for stronger trade cooperation between Argentina and Vietnam, including the exchange of high-quality products and the import of Vietnamese goods.

Meanwhile, agricultural engineer Mariano Winograd said he is participating in a project on cooperation between Vietnam and Argentina in aquaculture, adding that a group of Vietnamese agricultural experts will arrive in Argentina next month to implement a cooperation project with the northern province of Misiones in growing dragon fruit, citrus, and guava.

Eduardo Larocreus, a member of the bioeconomy advisory board under the Ministry of Economy of Argentina, expressed his desire to exchange experiences, knowledge and technology for peri-urban bioeconomy development with Vietnam, towards sustainable development and environmental protection.

Argentina is one of Vietnam's leading partners in the Americas. In the 2007 – 2022 period, bilateral trade increased nearly 13 times, from 378 million USD to 4.88 billion USD, making Argentina the 5th largest trading partner of Vietnam in the Americas. Meanwhile, Vietnam is Argentina's 6th largest trading partner. Argentina is currently one of the leading suppliers of corn and animal feed to Vietnam. Agricultural products make up 92% of Vietnam's import value from Argentina.

Vietnam's main exports to Argentina include phones and components; computers, electronic products and components; footwear; machinery, equipment, spare parts; raw materials and accessories for garment-textiles and footwear./.