

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien holds a video teleconference with Party Secretary of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Lu Xinshe earlier this week. (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has proposed China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to provide all possible conditions for cross-border trade during a video teleconference between Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Party Secretary of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Lu Xinshe earlier this week.



Dien asked Lu to facilitate cross-border trade between the two sides by upgrading border gates, restoring customs services at several border gates that have been closed due to COVID-19 in a bid to reduce pressure on those in operation, and extending the operating time of customs clearance services at Vietnam-China border gates, crossings and markets.



He also urged the Chinese side to offer broader access for Vietnamese farm produce and send agricultural experts and business representatives from Guangxi to instruct Vietnamese farmers and producers how to cultivate crops in line with China’s food safety and origin standards.



Exports of Vietnamese agricultural products, dragon fruit for example, via border gates with Guangxi are facing numerous difficulties as a result of restrictions induced by the pandemic, the Vietnamese minister said, expecting that Lu can help solve the problems.



He suggested the two sides establish a hotline to timely exchange and update each other on import management measures and market demand; and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Department of Trade Promotion (Vietrade) and Guangxi International Expo Affairs Bureau and another on supporting rail freight transport services between Vietnam and China.



Lu, for his part, said he stands ready to work with the MoIT in promptly taking comprehensive measures to smooth the way for bilateral trade and economic cooperation, particularly cross-border trade.



He also discussed with Dien on expanding customs clearance capacity and container yards near border gates and organising the 18th China-ASEAN Expo this year.



Both sides reached a consensus on the content of an action plan implementing their MoU for the 2021 – 2023 period which will be inked soon in the future.



According to data from China, last year’s two-way trade between Vietnam and Guangxi reached about 27.08 billion USD, representing 36.4 percent of the latter’s total foreign trade.



Guangxi’s exports to Vietnam accounted for 49.62 percent of its global trade while imports made up 19.43 percent, making Vietnam its major trade partner. Its trade with Vietnam accounted for 74.18 percent of that with ASEAN./.

VNA