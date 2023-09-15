Delegates at the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam attaches importance to further strengthening solidarity, special and loyal friendship with Cuba as well as stepping up cooperation in fields of their strength, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son told Vice President of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State of Cuba Ana María Mari Machado during a reception in Hanoi on September 15.



Son said the VUFO and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association (VCFA) have worked closely with the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA), the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba to organise numerous activities within the framework of the cooperation agreement signed between VUFO and the VCFA in 2020.



Since its foundation on January 25, 1965, the VCFA has engaged in a wide range of meaningful activities, contributing positively to the preservation of shared values and traditions, enhancing solidarity between the two countries’ people, and playing an important role in promoting the special friendship between the two Parties and countries, he added.



He affirmed that with its role as the core people's diplomacy agency, VUFO and the VCFA will continue closely partnering with the ICAP, and the CVFA. They will also closely link with the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi to follow directions of the leaders of the two Parties, Governments and legislatures. The goal is to further strengthen the bond between their people and step up the continued development of bilateral relationship.



Ana María Mari Machado, for her part, stressed that Cuba highly values its special friendship with Vietnam. She expressed her appreciation for the close-knit cooperation and strong bond between the two countries, as well as between the ICAP and the VUFO in particular over the past years.



Cuba places great importance on educating the younger generation about the special and loyal friendship between the two nations, she said, adding that Cuba is thankful and deeply appreciates Vietnam's invaluable and sincere assistance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



She believed the bilateral relationship will continue to grow in the near future./.