Vietnam attends 12th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium
Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, led a Vietnamese delegation to the 12th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium on promoting recovery and resilience through connectivity, which took place virtually on August 26.
The event saw the participation of over 150 delegates, including ambassadors, heads of delegations of ASEAN member countries, partner countries and sectoral dialogue and development partners of ASEAN, and representatives from international organisations and private sectors, among others.
As an important event held annually since 2010, the symposium offered a venue for participants to discuss how to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) of ASEAN during the COVID-19 pandemic, and measures to promote post-pandemic recovery.
Participants also focused their discussion on preparation for ASEAN Connectivity after the pandemic and post-2025, and cooperation on connectivity with partners for prosperity of all member nations.
During the three discussion sessions, delegates shared information, knowledge and experience on the above-mentioned issues, and proposed measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and develop recovery plans towards a smoothly-connected ASEAN community.
They emphasised that recovery efforts of ASEAN in particular and the region in general in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic should focus on strategic investment, sustainable infrastructure development and smart solutions.
Attention should be also paid to upgrading digital technology in order to strengthen supply chain connectivity, and making proper investment in education and training to prepare workforce for the future, they said.
The Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) is a strategic plan approved by ASEAN leaders in October 2010 in Hanoi to promote connectivity within ASEAN and between the bloc and its partners, towards a smoothly-connected ASEAN community without barriers.
At the 28th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos, in September 2016, ASEAN leaders adopted the MPAC 2025 with a vision of a seamlessly and comprehensively connected and integrated ASEAN./.