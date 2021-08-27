Society 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security to be held online The starting round of the 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security will be held virtually on October 9 with the participation of more than 180 teams from universities and colleges in Vietnam and ASEAN member states.

Business Vietnamese firms yet to fully optimise ASEAN markets: experts Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, trade revenue between Vietnam and other ASEAN countries has still been on the rise, but much still needs to be done to fully capitalise on these neighbouring markets.

World Thailand extends 7 percent VAT collection period for another two years The Cabinet of Thailand has given green light to 7 percent VAT for another two years in a bid to lessen the financial burden businesses and consumers affected the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Indonesian navy seizes oil tanker wanted in Cambodia Indonesia’s navy said it has seized an oil tanker that was wanted by Cambodian authorities on suspicion of stealing nearly 300,000 barrels of crude oil.