Vietnam attends 12th meeting of ASEAN-Australia Joint Cooperation Committee
Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, has attended the 12th meeting of the ASEAN-Australia Joint Cooperation Committee, an annual meeting to evaluate the implementation of cooperation activities and programmes within the framework of the two sides’ comprehensive strategic partnership.
At the virtual meeting on April 8, participating countries lauded positive results posted in the first two years of implementing the ASEAN-Australia Plan of Action for 2020-2024. All 127 action lines of the plan have been conducted.
Australia affirmed its support for the bloc’s central role in the maintenance of peace, security, stability, and development in the region; and for its community-building efforts.
Australia also pledged to actively cooperate with ASEAN through mechanisms led by the group.
For their part, ASEAN countries highly appreciated Australia's commitment and timely assistance in COVID-19 prevention and control over the past time. They welcomed the 124-million-AUD ASEAN Futures Initiative, which support projects that address complex challenges.
The two sides committed to deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership, focusing on substantive and in-depth cooperation in such areas as maritime security, cyber security, transnational crime, trade and investment, connectivity, smart cities, education, health security, sustainable development, and sub-regions development./.