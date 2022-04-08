ASEAN ASEAN, China reaffirm commitment to strong partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their partnership and cooperation in line with the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) established last year, as officials of both sides gathered at the 23rd ASEAN-China Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting on April 5.

ASEAN Indonesia reinstates visa exemption for ASEAN citizens The Indonesian government confirmed on April 4 that it will reinstate visa exemption for citizens from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members as the country begins to relax international travel restrictions amid a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases.

ASEAN Cambodia considers abolishing compulsory mask wearing rule Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that the Government is considering removing the mandatory requirement of wearing masks for COVID-19 prevention, at least in some provinces of the country.