Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Tuan Anh at a working session with UNODC representatives (Photo: sav.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Tuan Anh attended the 26th symposium co-organised by the United Nations (UN) and the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in Vienna, Austria, as part of their working trip from April 15-21.

The biennial event aimed to enhance the capacity of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in developing countries and economies in transition to address climate action challenges. It took the theme “Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action: role, contribution and experience of SAIs”, with the attendance of representatives from over 60 SAIs and relevant agencies.

Discussions centred on SAI experiences in auditing the impact of climate change, preparing necessary conditions for climate action audits, and enhancing climate actions and the impact of climate change audits.

In recent years, the SAV has focused on thematic, operational and environmental audits that address public concern, and integrated environmental protection and climate change adaptation into its annual audit plan.

Given Vietnam's vulnerability to climate change, the SAV's active participation in international cooperation activities in environmental auditing, climate change and sustainable development goals within the INTOSAI framework presents a valuable opportunity for capacity building. This aligns with the SAV's strategy on development until 2030, contributing to the Government's overall efforts to combat climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve sustainable green development goals.

Alongside the symposium, Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Tuan Anh also had bilateral meetings with leaders of several member SAIs of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) to seek the support of SAIs for the SAV’s bid for a seat in the ASOSAI Governing Board for the 2024-2027 tenure.

At a working session with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), he said the SAV has full legal basis and authority to audit cases with signs of corruption in accordance with the provisions of the Anti-Corruption Law and the State Audit Law, adding that enhancing the effectiveness of auditing major thematic areas related to the management and operation of the State budget; issues that are prone to negative practices, corruption, wastefulness and important national issues is one of the key tasks of the SAV’s development strategy till 2030.

Anh expressed his desire for stronger cooperation with UNODC through knowledge exchange and access to international research and publications on anti-corruption. He asked UNODC to suggest potential areas where the SAV could contribute to its initiatives and the UN in general.

Brigitte Strobel-Shaw, Chief of the UNODC Corruption and Economic Branch, expressed her readiness to share existing guidance related to risk management and anti-corruption efforts with the SAV.

With its wide network spanning over 150 countries, UNODC will boost cooperation with the SAV through its regional office in Bangkok, Thailand, she said.

The official hoped that the two agencies will actively develop their partnership on anti-corruption through multilateral cooperation forums within the INTOSAI framework./.