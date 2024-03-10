Business Burgeoning postal market raises concerns over unhealthy competition The postal service revenue has experienced average growth of over 20% between 2019 and 2023, which has led to fierce competition on the market, raising concerns about the emergence of unhealthy competition.

Business PM meets with Vietnamese Business Association in Australia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with leaders and members of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA) in Canberra on March 9 morning as part of his official visit to Australia.

Business Shrimp producers, exporters earn big from deep processing Facing strong competition from foreign rivals, Vietnam’s shrimp industry is promoting deep processing, generating big profits for both processors and exporters.

Business Wood, furniture firms advised to utilise e-commerce to boost exports Wood, furniture, and handicrafts businesses should fully tap e-commerce channels to reach more customers, and increase sales and revenue, said insiders at a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on March 8.