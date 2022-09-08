The event marks the ICMM’s 100th anniversary, the celebrations of which were postponed last year because of COVID-19.

This event provides Vietnam with an opportunity to share its experience in the field, according to Colonel Nguyen Van Giang, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Medicine, who led the Vietnamese delegation.

The participants focus discussions on the global pressing issues, such as fighting epidemics, particularly COVID-19; future trends in surgery; battlefield emergency care; and infection control among others.

Founded in Brussels in 1921, the ICMM now has 119 military medical units from different countries and territories worldwide./.

VNA