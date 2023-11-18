Politics APEC members appreciate Vietnam’s practical, constructive contributions: FM All members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have highly valued Vietnam’s practical and constructive contributions to the forum over the last more than two decades while attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2023, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics Peruvian Communist Party's delegation visits HCM City Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai hosted a reception on November 17 for visiting Secretary of the Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Central Committee in charge of foreign affairs Hidebrando Cuhuanca Segovia.

Videos Prime Minister commits incentives to excellent teachers Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 17 met with outstanding teachers and educational administrators on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teacher’s Day November 20.

Politics Dialogue on achievements, prospects of Vietnam-Singapore ties held The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), in collaboration with the Embassy of Singapore in Vietnam and Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, held a dialogue on achievements and prospects of 50-year Vietnam-Singapore relations in Hanoi on November 17.