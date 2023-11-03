The 7th ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) Summit is held in Manila, the Philippines. (Photo: Courtesy of SAV)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy State Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung on November 2 attended the 7th ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) Summit, held in Manila, the Philippines.



Hosted by the Philippines’s Commission on Audit (COA) - Chair of the ASEANSAI for the period 2024-2025, the summit saw the participation of ten delegations from countries of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.



At the summit, ASEANSAI members discussed and approved content including the report on the results of implementing the plan for 2023, the 4th amendment of ASEANSAI Regulations, the appointment of COA as the new Chair, and the appointment SAI Thailand as the Auditor of the 2022-23 financial report. The meeting also saw the appointment of SAI Indonesia as long-term Secretary for the period 2024-2029.



The summit also approved the working plans for the period 2024-2025, the Memorandum of Understanding with the Swedish National Audit Office, and the approval of the budget for activities for 2024 -2025.



At the summit, Vietnam’s Deputy General Auditor Ha Thi My Dung, who is also Chairwoman of the Committee for Strategic Plan, presented the two-year work plan for 2024-2025 to achieve Strategic Goal No. 4.4 on enhancing the supervision of main activities including to building the Strategic Plan for 2026 – 2029 period. It also included the development of an operational plan for 2026-2027.



She also represented the Committee for Strategic Plan to confirm that SAI Vietnam continues to hold the position of Chair of the committee with its members including the audits agencies of Brunei, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.



Within the framework of the congress, authorised by Deputy General Auditor Ha Thi My Dung, Deputy Director of the SAV’s Department of International Cooperation, Lang Trinh Mai Huong presented the report on evaluating the ASEANSAI's performance in 2023 for the approval at the event.



As Chair of the Committee for Strategic Plan, the SAV has supported ASEANSAI in strengthening internal management and improving the quality of support activities that the organisation had provided to its members./.