At the 7th meeting of the ICAPP Youth Wing (Photo: AKIpress News Agency)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations attended the 7th meeting of the Youth Wing of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from February 23-26, which aimed to foster dialogue on promoting youth engagement in socio-political activities.



Hosted by the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP), the meeting brought together 47 delegates from 18 political parties across 12 Asian countries, along with nearly 100 young Mongolian representatives. It built on the success of the previous ICAPP Youth Wing Meeting and the 7th ICAPP Women's Wing Meeting held in Mongolia last August.



Discussions centred on the opportunities and challenges faced by young people in engaging with national parliaments and political activities. Delegates shared practical solutions and experiences to encourage youth participation in social and political life, including support for training, access to finance and healthcare, job creation, and entrepreneurship opportunities. They also highlighted the importance of youth leadership in sci-tech, innovation and creativity.



The event concluded with the Ulaanbaatar Declaration, reaffirming the commitment of participating parties to promote youth involvement in politics and social development. The declaration, with the slogan "We Say YES to Youth in Parliament," aims to increase youth representation in national parliaments.



On the sidelines of the event, the Vietnamese delegation held meetings with ICAPP Co-Chairman Chung Eui-yong and ICAPP Secretary-General Kwon Hee-seog to explore ways to promote cooperation between the CPV and ICAPP.



They also held working sessions with representatives of the ruling MPP and the Mongolian Democratic Party to discuss further strengthen bilateral relations on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam-Mongolia diplomatic ties this year.



Leaders from the ICAPP, Mongolian political parties, and other participants commended Vietnam's recent achievements in socio-economic development and foreign policy. They acknowledged the CPV's positive contributions to the overall success of the ICAPP and expressed a common desire to further strengthen friendly exchanges and practical cooperation with Vietnam in the future./.