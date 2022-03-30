Vietnam attends 8th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An is in Berlin, Germany, to attend the eighth Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue held under the motto “From Ambition to Action” on March 29 – 30.
Vietnam's The Green Resolutions Group signs an agreement with Germany's Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (tkIS) on the sidelines of the eighth Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue on March 29. (Photo: VNA)
The dialogue brings together ministers and high-ranking officials from more than 50 countries around the world to discuss smart energy transition strategies worldwide and how to become more independent from fossil fuels.
In his opening remark, Robert Habeck, German Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, said energy security is placed at the centre of international discussions as the result of the current global situation.
He underscored the urgency to accelerate the global energy transition and increase use of the renewables to boost energy efficiency, saying expanding sources of renewable energy is the most critical to energy sovereignty.
At the event, attendees exchanged views on energy efficiency and promotion of the renewables to create a politically stable and prosperous world; and priorities in strategic investment in energy transition to not only protect the climate but also consolidate security.
On the first day of the event, Deputy Minister An had meetings with representatives of major German corporations, including ThyssenKrupp, SkyWind, Enertrag, and PNE, where he gave them an overview of Vietnam’s policies and incentives in renewable energy.
Vietnam’s The Green Resolutions Group also took the occasion to sign an agreement with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (tkIS) and Thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA to develop green hydrogen and ammonia projects in Vietnam. The signing was witnessed by Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh./.