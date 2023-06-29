World Indonesia works to ease reliance on crude oil Indonesia plans to raise its mandatory palm oil-based biodiesel blending to 40% in the next few years, but for now will keep it unchanged at 35%, its Minister for Energy & Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif has said.

World COVID-19 case number in Thailand continues to fall The number of COVID-19 patients in Thailand is dropping while COVID-19 deaths are mostly those aged above 70 and unvaccinated, according to Thailand’s Public Health Ministry.