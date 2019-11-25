ASEAN ASEAN+3 promote social welfare, development The sixth ASEAN Plus Three Ministerial Meeting on Social Welfare and Development was held in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on November 22.

ASEAN Council of ASEAN Chief Justices holds 7th meeting in Thailand The Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) convened its 7th meeting in Phuket, Thailand, on November 22 under the chair of President of the Thai Supreme Court Slaikate Wattanapan.

ASEAN Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week opens in Busan Fashion industry experts and managers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicked off a joint fashion festival in Busan on November 22 ahead of the southern port city's hosting of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit next week.

Politics Vietnam takes over Chairmanship of ASEAN Moscow Committee Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh on November 21 took over the rotating Chairmanship of the ASEAN Moscow Committee (AMC) from the Thai ambassador.