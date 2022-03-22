Vietnam attends ASEAN defence cooperation conferences
A Vietnamese defence delegation attended the online opening ceremony of the 15th Annual Conference and the 7th Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions Retreat (NADI Retreat-7) on March 21.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Major General Vu Cuong Quyet, Director of the Institute for Defence Strategy under the Ministry of National Defence, led the delegation to attend the event from Hanoi.
The conferences were chaired by Lieutenant General Nem Sowathey, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Policy and Foreign Affairs under the Cambodian Ministry of Defence.
They have gathered representatives from 13 defence and security research institutes of ASEAN member countries and the NADI Secretariat.
During the meetings from March 21-23, delegates are exchanging views on the defence and security environment in the region and the world at present, and assessing the progress and achievements of NADI in the last 15 years.
They will also propose orientations for intra-bloc defence cooperation in the coming time./.