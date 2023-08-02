Jakarta (VNA) – Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Defence Senior Official’s Meeting (ADSOM) in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 2.

Addressing the meeting, Chien praised the efforts of the Indonesian Minister of Defence in ASEAN Chairmanship year. He also expressed his belief that the event will be a success, helping cement the solidarity and combined strength of ASEAN to flexibly and proactively cope with security challenges for a peaceful, prosperous and secure region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lieut. Gen. Donny Ermawan Taufanto, Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence affirmed that the 2023 ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) theme of “Peace, Prosperity and Security” shows the commitment of Jakarta to bolstering peace and security in and outside the region while reflecting the common commitment of ASEAN to strengthening stability and prosperity in the region.

At the meeting, delegates heard outcomes of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG), the 16th Annual Meeting of the Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI-16) and the 20th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting; as well as defence cooperation among ASEAN member states.

Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

They also discussed and agreed on documents to be submitted to the ADMM and the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM ) for adoption in 2023, including new initiatives, the ADMM Joint Statement and the thematic ADMM Joint Statement.

In addition, the meeting scrutinised cooperation activities with a number of countries outside the region, preparation for the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM WG), ADMM and ADMM meetings./.