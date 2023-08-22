Vietnam attends ASEAN meeting on trans-border crime
Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Duy Ngoc (second, left) leads a Vietnamese delegation to the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Trans-border Crime. (AMMTC). (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Duy Ngoc led a Vietnamese delegation to the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Trans-border Crime (AMMTC), which kicked off on August 21 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.
In his opening speech, National Police Chief of Indonesia General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who chaired the event, highlighted the importance of ensuring security, saying that this is a crucial element contributing to the prosperity of ASEAN.
He urged ASEAN member nations to work more closely in preventing transnational crimes, ensuring the safety of victims and witnesses, as well as raising public awareness of threats from transnational crimes.
Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)Speaking at a plenary session after the opening session, Ngoc suggested strengthening the building of political trust in security cooperation and in preventing and fighting trans-border crimes; and committing to not allowing any individuals or organisations to use the territory of any country to undermine the security of other countries and engage in criminal activities in another country.
He underlined the need to set up a mechanism to promptly share information regarding the situation, trends, methods, and tactics of transnational crimes; as well as experiences in preventing and combating transnational crimes among law enforcement agencies in ASEAN countries.
It is also necessary to coordinate in implementing joint investigations and concerted efforts in tackling common cases, Ngoc stressed.
Participants adopted ASEAN statements in enhancing cooperation in protecting and supporting witnesses and victims of transnational crimes, developing a regional system to proactively respond to and provide early warnings for the prevention and combat of violent extremism and arms trafficking; an ASEAN Plan of Action against trafficking in persons (2023 – 2028); and a Joint Statement of AMMCT 17.
The same day, Vietnam and Indonesia signed an amended and supplemented Protocol to the Agreement on preventing and combating human trafficking./.