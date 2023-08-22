ASEAN Vietnam puts forth opinions on economic cooperation directions between ASEAN, partners Vietnam has actively contributed its opinions on future economic cooperation directions between ASEAN and its partners, aiming to achieve practical benefits for Vietnam in particular and ASEAN as a whole, as part of the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM-55).

ASEAN ASEAN economic ministers hold consultations with China, India Consultations between the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and Chinese and Indian partners took place in Semarang, Indonesia, on August 21, as part of the ongoing 55th AEM Meeting.

ASEAN ASEAN economic ministers hold meetings with partners ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and economic officials of Russia met in Semarang, Indonesia, on August 21 during the 12th AEM-Russia Consultation which was co-chaired by Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan and Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev.