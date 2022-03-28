World Indonesia to regulate fishing towards sustainability Indonesia will crackdown on illegal fishing activities conducted by local fishermen to create sustainable fishery resources in the future, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said on March 30.

ASEAN Vietnam supports Cambodia’s insurance linkage initiative in ASEAN Vietnamese Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung voiced support for Cambodia's initiatives on building a declaration on insurance linkage within ASEAN, and promoting the potential of women in business, peace and security, at the 27th ASEAN Socio Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting on March 30.

ASEAN ASEAN on right track in handling COVID-19 pandemic: Malaysian minister Despite vaccine shortages, logistics issues, and some people's reluctance to be vaccinated, ASEAN is on the right track in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has said.